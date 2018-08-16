Brothel owner Assembly candidate sues county in license flap

Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state's most famous pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate for Nevada's legislature. Officials in Southern Nevada's Nye County on Tuesday said Dennis Hof had failed to apply for a renewal and pay fees for his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, about an hour's drive northwest of Las Vegas. less FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. County officials in Nevada ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Brothel owner Assembly candidate sues county in license flap 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's most famous legal pimp is accusing Nye County officials of conflicts of interest in revoking his license to operate his best-known brothel northwest of Las Vegas.

Love Ranch owner and state Assembly candidate Dennis Hof filed a federal lawsuit Aug. 10 in Las Vegas alleging that two county commissioners should have abstained from voting to close Hof's business because they're defendants in other Hof lawsuits.

Hof attorney Marc Randazza says Hof's process rights were violated.

Hof, a Republican, has alleged county officials have tried to thwart his run for Assembly.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it's Hof's fourth lawsuit against Nye County and officials in less than a year.

County officials say Hof failed to renew his license and pay required fees for his brothel in Pahrump.