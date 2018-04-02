Burglary suspect shot, killed by Reno police

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County sheriff's office says two Reno police officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old suspect while investigating a burglary over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Monday Nicholas Sedano of Reno was shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the southeast side of town near Peckham Lane and Neil Road.

Police were responding to a report of a burglary in progress at a storage unit when they found a stolen Honda Civic parked behind one of the buildings.

The sheriff says the officers encountered Sedano in the car and ultimately shot him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

No one else was hurt. No other details have been released.

The Washoe County sheriff's office is leading the investigation into the shooting under regional protocols.