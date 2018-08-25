Burning Man organizers stress the importance of consent

In this Aug. 30, 2014 photo, a couple stands inside a love sculpture at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man which begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counterculture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it’s a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) less In this Aug. 30, 2014 photo, a couple stands inside a love sculpture at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man which begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, ... more Photo: Andy Barron, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Burning Man festival participants walk in Center Camp in Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counterculture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex. less FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Burning Man festival participants walk in Center Camp in Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers ... more Photo: Brad Horn, AP

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counterculture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex. less FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, ... more Photo: Brad Horn, AP



Click through to see the visual diary of a photographer's 2017 Burning Man experience. >>> less FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, a woman sits in a shelter during a dust storm on the playa of the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nev., during the Burning Man festival. The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man that begins Aug. 26-Sept. 3, 2018. Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counterculture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex. FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, a woman sits in a shelter during a dust storm on the playa of the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nev., during the Burning Man festival. The #MeToo movement is making its ... more Photo: Brad Horn, AP

Alex Regenstreich from Venice Beach wearing a Manish Arora Kilt at Burning Man 2017. Alex Regenstreich from Venice Beach wearing a Manish Arora Kilt at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Tanita Preston and Ilya Khaykin at Burning Man 2017. Tanita Preston and Ilya Khaykin at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Dubai based fashion designer Karen El-Khazen at Burning Man 2017. Dubai based fashion designer Karen El-Khazen at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Brazilian top model Lais Ribeiro and friend at Burning Man 2017. Brazilian top model Lais Ribeiro and friend at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

A participant covered with playa dust at Burning Man 2017. A participant covered with playa dust at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

David Stewart at Burning Man 2017. David Stewart at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Hiram Preston at Burning Man 2017. Hiram Preston at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Participants at Burning Man 2017. Participants at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

South African top model Candice Swanepoel and husband Herman Nicoli at Burning Man 2017. South African top model Candice Swanepoel and husband Herman Nicoli at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

BRC Ranger after a dust storm at Burning Man 2017. BRC Ranger after a dust storm at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

A couple of particpants at Burning Man 2017. A couple of particpants at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Italian model Joy Borrello at Burning Man 2017. Italian model Joy Borrello at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Indian fashion designer Manish Arora at Burning Man 2017. Indian fashion designer Manish Arora at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Akshay Dodeja DJs at Burning Man 2017. Akshay Dodeja DJs at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Kim Anderson at Burning Man 2017. Kim Anderson at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Dan Rummel and Elizabeth Wang at Burning Man 2017. Dan Rummel and Elizabeth Wang at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Radical Self Expession is one of the 10 principles of BM and some participants take it very serious. Radical Self Expession is one of the 10 principles of BM and some participants take it very serious. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Photographer Eleanor Preger at Burning Man 2017. Photographer Eleanor Preger at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

A participant dancing at Burning Man 2017. A participant dancing at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Participants at Burning Man 2017. Participants at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Sami Muneer at Burning Man 2017. Sami Muneer at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Tech enterpreneur Zaid Fredericks and Italian model Joy Borrello at Burning Man 2017. Tech enterpreneur Zaid Fredericks and Italian model Joy Borrello at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Dubai based fashion designer Karen El-Khazen at Burning Man 2017. Dubai based fashion designer Karen El-Khazen at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Brazilian photographer Raul Aragao at Burning Man 2017. Brazilian photographer Raul Aragao at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Artistic Director Anastazia Louise Aranaga from Bad Unkl Sista at Burning Man 2017. Artistic Director Anastazia Louise Aranaga from Bad Unkl Sista at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Visual Artist Osher Aussouline at Burning Man 2017. Visual Artist Osher Aussouline at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Julien Martin from New York City at Burning Man 2017. Julien Martin from New York City at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Ja-Mei Or at Burning Man 2017. Ja-Mei Or at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

A couple wearing their fashion at Burning Man 2017. A couple wearing their fashion at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Jamie Roldan at Burning Man 2017. Jamie Roldan at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Candace “Pipi” Locklear as a clown at Burning Man 2017. Candace “Pipi” Locklear as a clown at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Veronica Sosa at Burning Man 2017. Veronica Sosa at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Peter Bartholomaus and Jordan Berry at Burning Man 2017. Peter Bartholomaus and Jordan Berry at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

New York City-based visionary Jenn Sander at Burning Man 2017. New York City-based visionary Jenn Sander at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

A couple at sunrise at Burning Man 2017. A couple at sunrise at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

An enthusiastic participant at Burning Man 2017. An enthusiastic participant at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Zak Ahmed at Burning Man 2017. Zak Ahmed at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

A participant at Burning Man 2017. A participant at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Dr. Jen Reichel and Aghiad Mhana of Seattle at Burning Man 2017. Dr. Jen Reichel and Aghiad Mhana of Seattle at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Dubai based fashion designer Karen El-Khazen at Burning Man 2017. Dubai based fashion designer Karen El-Khazen at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Jean Karl Saliba from Constellation after a white out at Burning Man at Burning Man 2017. Jean Karl Saliba from Constellation after a white out at Burning Man at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

A participant at Burning Man 2017. A participant at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Zaid Fredericks at Burning Man 2017. Zaid Fredericks at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Participants at Burning Man 2017. Participants at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

Jordan Berry and Rajib Rashid at Burning Man 2017. Jordan Berry and Rajib Rashid at Burning Man 2017. Photo: Courtesy Jane Hu

Feathers are a big no no at Burning Man. A lost piece of clothing from a Burning Man participant litters the Black Rock desert floor. Feathers are a big no no at Burning Man. A lost piece of clothing from a Burning Man participant litters the Black Rock desert floor. Photo: Sidney Erthal / Burning Man

































































































Photo: Andy Barron, AP Image 1 of / 50 Caption Close Burning Man organizers stress the importance of consent 1 / 50 Back to Gallery

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man.

Organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the "Orgy Dome," it doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to touching or nonconsensual sex, the Reno Gazette Journal reported . This year's event started this weekend.

While the festival doesn't have official guidelines, it does have a set of informal rules.

Tex Allen, a 13-year Burner, doubts many newcomers to the playa are reading those.

The festival's on-site Sexual Assault Services department receives five and 20 reports of alleged sexual assault each year, said Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham.

Many of those reports involve leering or grabbing, which aren't considered sexual assault under Nevada law. A few reports each year require involvement from law enforcement.

Last year, two people were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault without substantial bodily harm.

No arrests related to sexual assault or rape were made the year before.

Now Playing:

Despite the low arrests, Donna Rae Watson, director of the Bureau of Erotic Discourse, a large camp at Burning Man that teaches people about sex, still hears stories of harassment at the festival from dozens of people each year.

"Scandalous costumes and nudity might be considered inviting. (Others) automatically think consent is implied, but implied consent doesn't exist," she said.

The organization is doing more to educate participants about consent, what it means and what it applies to.

Watson said her group was founded in 2005 after a woman was sexually assault at the festival the previous year.

The camp, which is not a part of the Burning Man organization, tapes posters inside port-a-potties that define consent.

The group also passes out buttons with slogans such as "Consent is sexy" and "However you dress, wherever you go, yes means yes and no means no."

The camp has begun to visit other camps, especially those that host large dance parties, and teach them about consent.

This year, ticketholders received an email reminding them that consent is needed not just for sex but for any kind of touching, gifting (including food and drink) and photography.

In recent years, many Burners have adopted consent as the 11th principle along with their other 10 principles that include self-expression and immediacy.

"Our purpose is to bring consent front and center and incorporate it into the ethos of the culture, where boundaries are respected and our bodies are respected," Watson said.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com