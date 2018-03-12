Burning body found in small Massachusetts town

HATFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a burning body in the western Massachusetts town of Hatfield.

It was the second time in less than a month that a dead body has been found in the town of about 3,300 residents.

In the latest case, what was first reported as a fire at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday turned out to be a burning body.

Police have not released any details about the victim.

A spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney's office says the remains have been turned over to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Skeletal human remains were found in Hatfield late last month. They turned out to be the remains of 39-year-old Joanne Ringer, of Clarksburg, who has been missing for about a year.