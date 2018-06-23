Bus contractor charged with child endangerment over meth

POLSON, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a company that has the bus contract for a northwestern Montana school district faces charges for allegedly possessing and selling methamphetamine and smoking it on the school buses and in the bus barn.

Lake County prosecutors charged 54-year-old Scott Johnson Thursday with possession and distribution of drugs and endangering the welfare of children attending St. Ignatius schools. His arraignment has not been set.

There is no home phone listing for Johnson in St. Ignatius and the voice mailbox at Johnson Transportation was full.

Johnson was arrested in May after officers reported seeing him purchase meth. An informant reported purchasing meth from Johnson and smoking it in the bus barn and the activities bus. Prosecutors say the activities bus, a yellow bus and the bus barn all tested positive for meth.