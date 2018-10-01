Butte police shoot, injure man who swung rifle at officers

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Law enforcement officers responding to a report of a suicidal man in Butte shot him in the arm after he swung a rifle at them.

Butte-Silver Bow officials say the 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers responded just before 3:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a man who had taken prescription medication in an apparent suicide attempt. Officers said the man came outside with a rifle, didn't follow orders to drop the weapon and then swung the rifle at officers.

The Montana Standard reports two officers fired at the man with their handguns. One shot hit him in the right forearm.

Agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

