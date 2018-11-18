Butte suspect climbs onto roof after chase, then surrenders

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase, crashing into a building and climbing to the roof of a Domino's Pizza in Butte.

The Montana Standard reports 31-year-old Fred Lewis Cutsinger was taken into custody Saturday after climbing down from the building. No injuries were reported.

Police say Cutsinger was wanted on state and federal warrants when an officer tried to pull him over Saturday, but Cutsinger sped away.

Details of the warrants weren't immediately available.

Cutsinger was being held on charges of criminal endangerment and criminal mischief. Online jail records didn't indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police say a woman who was with Cutsinger hasn't been located.

