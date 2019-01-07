California inmate stabs correctional officer

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a state prison in central California stabbed a correctional officer at a drug abuse treatment facility.

Officials said Monday that California State Prison-Corcoran inmate Jubenal Mendoza distracted prison staff while inmate Edwin Perez used a makeshift weapon to stab the officer on the head and neck.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital after the attack Sunday and is recovering at home.

Department officials say that Perez and Mendoza were taken to another prison.

The department says Perez is serving 55 years to life with the possibility of parole for carjacking with the use of a firearm and second-degree murder.

Mendoza is serving seven years for two counts of second-degree robbery.