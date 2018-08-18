California man dressed as deputy arrested at airport

Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows Brad Beaver, 33, of Folsom, Calif. The California man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer after police say he dressed as a sheriff's deputy and left his car in a loading zone at the Sacramento International Airport. (Sacramento County Sheriff Office) less This undated photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows Brad Beaver, 33, of Folsom, Calif. The California man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer after police ... more Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff, AP California man dressed as deputy arrested at airport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly pretending to be a sheriff's deputy at Sacramento International Airport.

The Sheriff's Department says a deputy was called to the airport Wednesday night by a report of a possible abandoned police car.

He encountered 33-year-old Brad Beaver, who was leaving the terminal. Authorities say Beaver had parked his car in a loading zone and was wearing a deputy's uniform complete with a badge and a Glock handgun.

The suspicious deputy held Beaver. Authorities who searched Beaver's Folsom home say they found guns, ammunition, ballistic vests, badges and sheriff's insignia.

Authorities say Beaver never worked as a peace officer in California. He was arrested on suspicion of having illegal weapons and impersonating an office.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.