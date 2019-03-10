California man found dead inside trunk of his parked car

STANTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Southern California man whose body was found inside the trunk of his car.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department on Saturday identified him as 31-year-old Jeffrey Cheng of Irvine.

Investigators say Cheng was discovered Friday morning in the trunk of a Lexus parked on a residential block in the city of Stanton. The Los Angeles Times reports the car, which was registered to Cheng, had blood stains and a shattered driver's side window.

The newspaper says detectives are looking at surveillance footage from the area.