California man gets 25 years for Vegas child sex trafficking

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada has sentenced a 35-year-old Southern California man to 25 years in prison for child sex trafficking and witness tampering.

U.S. prosecutors say Brandon Pruitt of Compton, California was sentenced Friday after he was convicted of recruiting and transporting a minor to Las Vegas for prostitution.

Judge Andrew Gordon also ordered him to serve probation for life upon his release from prison.

Pruitt was convicted earlier of being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with a witness or victim.

Prosecutors say he acted as the 14-year-old girl's pimp, took photos of her that were posted online for prostitution and booked hotel rooms for her dates.

They say he used violent force to coerce her into giving him the money she earned from working as a prostitute.