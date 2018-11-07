California man killed by police responding to domestic fight

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Officers responding to a domestic violence call in Southern California fatally shot a man, while a woman at the scene is hospitalized in critical condition.

Corona police released few details in a Wednesday news release about what prompted the Tuesday night shooting.

The department says officers were responding to calls about a domestic violence dispute at a home involving a possibly armed man and an injured woman.

When they arrived, police say the positioned a rescue vehicle outside the home and began communicating with the man. That's when the officer-involved shooting occurred, after which police say a rifle was found on the man, who was fatally wounded.

The woman also had apparent gunshot wounds, though police didn't say who may have shot her, officers or the man.