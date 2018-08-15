California police shoot man they say pulled knife, then gun

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California say two officers shot and killed a man after he pulled a knife and then a handgun from a backpack after a 20-minute standoff.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says officers were called Tuesday to a fight between two people but when they arrived they found only a man who appeared to be having a mental health crisis.

Dyer says the officers tried to calm the man, who pulled a large hunting knife from his bag. The chief says the man shifted the knife to his left hand and then pulled out the gun.

Dyer says that's when two officers, "fearing for their safety," opened fire.

The Fresno Bee reports the man has not been identified.

