California synagogue honors woman slain in gunman's attack

Howard Kaye, center, husband of Lori Kaye, carries the new Torah as Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, right, and other members of the Chabad of Poway synagogue celebrate the completion of the new scroll dedicated to Lori Kaye, who was killed when a gunman attacked the synagogue in April on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Poway, Calif.

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California synagogue where a gunman killed a woman and wounded three other people has dedicated a new Torah scroll — the holiest object in Judaism — to the slain woman.

The handwritten Biblical scroll was dedicated Wednesday at Chabad of Poway in memory of Lori Kaye.

The 60-year-old was shot last month when a man using an assault rifle opened fire on the congregation on the last day of Passover.

Kaye's husband carried the Torah as it was paraded in the street to the sounds of clapping and singing.

The ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the attack.

Nineteen-year-old John T. Earnest has pleaded not guilty to more than 100 federal and state charges, including murder and committing a hate crime.