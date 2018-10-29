Cameras allowed in trial of officers accused of cover-up

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge is allowing cameras in court for the trial of three current and former Chicago police officers on allegations they covered up police actions in the Laquan McDonald shooting.

Judge Domenica Stephenson on Monday rejected the objections of attorneys for the officers. Court proceedings in the case are scheduled to start Tuesday.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors allege the three officers, in their reports, said the black teenager had battered, assaulted and attacked the white officer, Jason Van Dyke, who fatally shot McDonald in October 2014. Earlier this month a jury convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Judge Vincent Gaughan allowed cameras in the courtroom for Van Dyke's trial.