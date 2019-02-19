Camp sued over camper's alleged sexual assault

BROOKSVILLE, Maine (AP) — Two parents from Florida have filed a lawsuit against a Maine summer camp after they say their son was sexually assaulted by three fellow campers.

The Bangor Daily News reports Alexis and Orland Birbragher, of Miami, say in their lawsuit officials with Robin Hood Camp in Brooksville "actively minimized the severity" of the attack on their son.

The lawsuit alleges their son was assaulted in 2017, and camp owner Rick Littlefield downplayed it as "minor horseplay." The lawsuit says officials never reported the attack to the state.

The Birbraghers are seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Camp attorney Paul Douglass says they deny that there was an inappropriate response.

Someone who answered the phone number for the camp Tuesday said, "no comment."

