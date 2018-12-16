Canada gets access to detainee in China 6 days after arrest

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's ambassador to China was given access to detained Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor six days after he was arrested in China.

Canada's Global Affairs department says Ambassador John McCallum met Spavor on Sunday. McCallum met ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig on Friday. Both were detained last Monday in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive on behalf of the United States.

Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 on charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the detention of the two Canadian citizens unlawful.