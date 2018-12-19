Canadian citizen gets 40 years in prison in NYC terror plot

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has sentenced a Canadian citizen to 40 years in prison for plotting a Times Square subway attack that never occurred.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman rejected a prosecutor's arguments for a life sentence, citing Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy's mental illness and addiction issues.

The mother of the Kuwaiti-born defendant arrested in 2016 interrupted the announcement of the sentence, shouting "This is not justice!" as she left the courtroom.

Earlier, her son had asked the judge for a "second chance," saying he was "nowhere near the mentality" he was when he became radicalized online.

Prosecutors say FBI agents thwarted the attack by infiltrating El Bahnasawy and his Islamic State handlers on the internet.

Berman said he was not opposed to El Bahnasawy serving his sentence in Canada.