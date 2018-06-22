Candidate likens police who stunned Brown to wolf pack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Assembly candidate says police who stunned Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown resembled a wolf pack.

Retired Eau Claire Police Deputy Chief Eric Larson is running as a Democrat. He was asked during a Tuesday interview with Wisconsin Eye how he responds when he sees police shooting videos.

He said it's often hard to tell in videos if police action is justified but some footage has been disturbing, including video of Milwaukee police surrounding Brown during a parking dispute in January. The officers swarmed him and shot him with a stun gun because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets.

Larsen said the officers resembled "a pack of wolves circling their prey until they had a chance to take him down." He says their actions were unacceptable.