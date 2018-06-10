https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Car-hits-police-cruiser-man-arrested-12982602.php
Car hits police cruiser, man arrested
Updated 3:10 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man will face charges for side-swiping a police cruiser and fleeing the scene.
The Providence Journal reports an unidentified man side-swiped a police cruiser Saturday night, fled the scene and hit a tree near the police station in Glocester.
Police say the man's car was extensively damaged. They say he was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 101 and then hit an oak tree. The man ran and was found in a mobile home park.
