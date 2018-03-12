Caregiver accused of assaulting 61-year-old man

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a Mississippi caregiver is accused of assaulting a 61-year-old man.

The Sun Herald reports 39-year-old James Joseph Tauzin was arrested on two charges of felonious infliction of injury to a vulnerable adult Friday.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says Tauzin threw the victim to the ground Feb. 12. The victim broke an arm and days later authorities say Tauzin again threw the victim to the ground. The man broke his hip.

The sheriff says Tauzin did not provide medical aid, did not call for medical assistance and would not allow the victim to reach out for help.

Authorities said the victim was receiving medical attention at a hospital and is in stable condition.

Peterson says additional charges are expected. It's unclear if Tauzin has a lawyer.

