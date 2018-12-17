Caregiver accused of stealing from northeast Nebraska man

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A 28-year-old caregiver has been accused of stealing more than $14,000 from the northeast Nebraska man she's been helping.

Cedar County Court records say Kayla Hansen, of Coleridge, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and two related crimes. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records say Hansen cleaned the man's house and drove him to medical appointments. The documents say she had access to his bank account and debit card and used them to pay her own bills and those of relatives.