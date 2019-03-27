Case dismissed against ex-Lawrence officer who shot man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a former Lawrence police officer who shot a man last year as he attacked another officer.

Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel on Wednesday ruled that evidence did not show probable cause that 36-year-old Brindley Blood acted recklessly during the May 2018 confrontation. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Blood was charged with aggravated battery for shooting 35-year-old Lawrence resident Akira Lewis. She told investigators that she meant to use her Taser but mistakenly drew her gun and shot Lewis.

Kittel said after reviewing the evidence and watching a video of the confrontation, she believed Blood mean to use her Taser.

Blood, a rookie officer, resigned from the police department in January.

