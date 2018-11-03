Central Louisiana man arrested on dogfighting charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Police in central Louisiana have arrested a man on dogfighting charges after a months-long investigation.

Alexandria police tell local news outlets that 56-year-old Clarence McHanney of Alexandria was arrested Oct. 27. He's charged with three counts of dogfighting, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of unlawful restraint of an animal.

The investigation began in February after a severely injured dog was found in a ditch. The dog, with flesh torn from its face and skin infections, was euthanized.