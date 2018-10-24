Chandler police investigate baby's death; Mom is a suspect

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a 4-week-old baby has been found dead in his mother's apartment after officers began investigating a possible abduction of the infant.

They say the child's 19-year-old mother is considered as suspect.

The names of the mother and baby boy weren't immediately released Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call from a woman who reported that an unknown person abducted her baby while at Brooks Crossing Park.

They say the baby later was found dead in the mother's apartment a few miles south of the park.

Police didn't immediately say how the infant may have died.