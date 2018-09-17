Change of plea hearings in 2 high-profile cases in Maine

Two defendants in high-profile homicides in Maine are due to appear in court for change-of-plea hearings this week.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Balcer is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in Superior Court in Augusta to fatally stabbing his parents on Oct. 31, 2016. He was 16 at the time but was going to be tried as an adult.

Balcer told detective that he "snapped."

Also Wednesday, a hearing is set for Quaneysha Greeley of New York City, who's charged with murder in the 2017 death of a woman whose body was found alongside a road in Cherryfield.

Greeley's defense attorney declined to comment ahead of the hearing in Washington County Superior Court. Another New Yorker, Carine Reeves, is also charged in the death.