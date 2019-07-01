Charges dismissed against man arrested after fatal overdose

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed an indictment against an alleged drug dealer arrested more than two years ago after a woman died of an overdose.

The judge dismissed the indictment against Donte Jacobs on Monday, saying federal prosecutors violated his rights to a speedy trial.

Jacobs has been in pretrial detention since being indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2016.

Authorities charged Jacobs with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, the first time that federal prosecutors in Delaware leveled that charge against someone.

Had he been tried and convicted, Jacobs faced at least 20 years in prison, and a possible life sentence.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.