Charges dropped against second man in Topeka woman's killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a first-degree murder charge against a second suspect in the deadly shooting of a Topeka woman.

WIBW reports that Monday's decision to drop the charge against 28-year-old Rahnel Erik Rayford comes less than a week after a murder charge was dropped against 31-year-old Justin Lee McCoy. The dismissals were done in such a way that the men could be charged again in the death last May of 37-year-old Patricia Sanders.

McCoy has been freed, but Rayford remains jailed on an attempted first-degree murder charge. The defense also wants that charge dropped.

The recent dismissals mark the second time charges have been dropped in the case. The men were released previously after a judge found there wasn't probable cause to hold them. A grand jury then indicted them.

___

Information from: WIBW-TV.