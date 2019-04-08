Charges filed against Oklahoma woman in racist vandalism

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma woman suspected of spray painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party offices in Norman and Oklahoma City.

Court records indicate 45-year-old Allison Christine Johnson of Norman was charged in Cleveland County Monday with one felony and three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment. The records don't indicate if Johnson has an attorney.

The vandalism was discovered April 3 outside the county Democratic Party headquarters and an arts center and school in Norman, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Similar epithets were discovered March 28 outside state Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City office of the Chickasaw Nation. Charges haven't been filed in those cases.