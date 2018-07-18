Charity to help family of slain officer pay mortgage

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A charity created in memory of a New York City firefighter killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks says it plans to help the family of a slain Massachusetts police officer pay the mortgage.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday it will contribute $100,000 toward Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna's mortgage.

Chesna, shot Sunday while investigating a car crash, leaves behind a wife and two children.

The city south of Boston with about 55,000 residents has pulled together since Chesna's death.

Businesses have been raising money for the family. A local brewery, Barrel House Z, has created Stand with Weymouth lager, with sales going to the family.

The suspect in Chesna's slaying is also charged with killing 77-year-old Vera Adams, an innocent bystander and widow with no children.