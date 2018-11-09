Chicago man arrested on charges of scrawling swastika

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with felony counts of committing a hate crime after a surveillance camera captured him scrawling the swastika symbol on property in his neighborhood.

In a news release on Friday, the police department says that 51-year-old Heath Levey was taken into custody after a review of the home surveillance footage taken from the Buena Park neighborhood where he lives.

Police have said the graffiti was written with chalk on garages or fences of homes in the area.

Levey was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement in the incident. The Chicago Tribune reports that in 2016, was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Levey is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday afternoon.