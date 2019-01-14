Chicago teen charged in shooting death of transgender woman

CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old Chicago high school student has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the slaying of a transgender escort who authorities say was lured to a secluded South Side spot and shot in the head.

A judge on Sunday denied bail for Tremon Hill at a hearing after prosecutors laid out the allegations against him.

Prosecutors say Hill and 24-year-old Dejanay Stanton had sex after meeting online in July. They say text messages between them reveal that Hill said he was conflicted about his relationship with Stanton and that he was having suicidal thoughts. They say in other texts Hill guided Stanton to the area where she was killed on Aug. 13. They say surveillance video links Hill to the area at the time of the shooting.