Chiefs' Hill linked to domestic battery case in suburban KC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Chiefs are investigating an incident in which star receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic battery episode in suburban Kansas City earlier this week.

The team said in a statement to The Associated Press that it was aware of a police report filed Thursday by the Overland Park Police Department that lists Hill's address and identifies a juvenile as the victim. Hill's fiance, Crystal Espinal, is identified among "others involved."

The couple has a 3-year-old son, Zev.

No charges have been filed in the case, but Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said the organization has been in contact with local authorities and the NFL as it gathers more information.

