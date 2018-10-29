Child killed, 2 adults wounded in shooting

CELINA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a child has been killed and two adults wounded in a shooting at a Tennessee residence.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland told news outlets that a man was arrested in connection with the shooting Monday morning in rural Clay County.

Niland said a bus driver stopped at the home to pick up two girls for school when an uninjured child and a wounded woman boarded the vehicle. The driver took them to a fire department and deputies were called. Niland said first responders arrived to find an injured man outside the home and a dead juvenile inside.

Authorities didn't release the names of the victims or the suspect.

Niland said the suspect was staying on the property and doing work for the male victim.