Child killed, man injured in SUV-minibike collision

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was killed and his mother's boyfriend was critically injured in a collision between their minibike and a sport utility vehicle in west Philadelphia.

Police say the southbound minibike driven by the 27-year-old man collided with a northbound SUV making a left turn at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say Malik Williams was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Monday.

Authorities said the man was hospitalized with head, hip and leg injuries and had to have one leg partially amputated. The SUV driver was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities said the minibike wasn't registered or street legal, had no lights and the riders weren't wearing helmets.

___

This story has been corrected to note that the male victim is the mother's boyfriend rather than the father.