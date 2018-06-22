Child rapist set for release indicted on new charges

BOSTON (AP) — A 70-year-old convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who was scheduled for release before being arrested this month has been indicted on new charges.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office said Friday that a grand jury has indicted 70-year-old Wayne Chapman on charges of open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. He's been civilly committed since 2004 and was set for release after two experts ruled he is no longer sexually dangerous.

But Chapman was arrested before he could be released after prison staff alleged they saw him with his genitals exposed on one occasion and witnessed him masturbating in view of staff on another occasion.

Chapman's attorney has denied the new allegations.