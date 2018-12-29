Chinese court orders new trial for Canadian in drug case

BEIJING (AP) — A Canadian convicted of drug trafficking in China faces the possibility of more serious charges after a court ordered a new trial amid tensions over Canada's arrest of a Chinese technology executive.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press following the Dec. 1 arrest of the chief financial officer of tech giant Huawei on U.S. charges related to trading with Iran.

Since then, China has arrested two Canadians on charges of endangering national security in what appeared to be retaliation. A Canadian teacher was detained but released.

Authorities have released no details of the accusations against Schellenberg.

An appeals court agreed with prosecutors who said Schellenberg was punished too leniently when he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.