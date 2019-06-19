City settles suit over investigation of convicted killer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland has settled a lawsuit against a man who attacked two women and was later sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his Cleveland home.

Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit filed against a now-retired police detective was settled Monday. The lawsuit claimed an investigation of accusations against Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl) was mishandled and allowed him to remain free and victimize more women. He's on death row after his 2011 conviction for the 11 deaths.

Court records don't show terms of the settlement.

City spokesman Dan Williams declined to say how much the city agreed to pay on behalf of the detective, saying the settlement hasn't been finalized.

Blake Dickson, an attorney representing both women, also declined to comment.