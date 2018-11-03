City worker accused of fixing bills for family, friends

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A city employee in northwest Louisiana's largest city has been arrested on charges that she manipulated water bills so relatives and friends wouldn't have to pay.

KTBS-TV reports 38-year-old Lashaun Wheeler of Shreveport turned herself in Thursday and was booked on a theft charges. She's free on $5,000 bail and it's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Wheeler was head of customer service for Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage. She's been on leave since September, when authorities began investigating after a tip to the city's fraud hotline.

Officials say Wheeler could make adjustments to bills and was making changes allowing friends and relatives to not pay bills, yet continue receiving service.

Investigators haven't disclosed an exact amount of money that Wheeler stole, saying only it was several thousand dollars.

Information from: KTBS-TV, http://ktbs.com