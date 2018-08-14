City worker fired over theft charges ordered rehired

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana agency has ordered a former worker fired over theft allegations rehired.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Monday that the New Orleans Civil Service Commission found Donald Theodore's 2016 firing excessive. Theodore was one of 19 employees fired by the Sewerage & Water Board for allegedly stealing brass fittings.

He was arrested on theft charges in 2017. The Office of the Inspector General issued a report on the thefts later that year that said Theodore wasn't stealing brass fittings. It said he was selling scrap metal from job sites after the agency failed to enforce surplus property disposal policies.

Theodore appealed his firing and his charges were dismissed earlier this year. The Commission ordered Theodore suspended for two months. The Sewerage & Water Board will pay him back pay and benefits.

