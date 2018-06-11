Civil Service Commission upholds firing of officer

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission has upheld the town of North Attleborough's decision to fire a police officer who was charged with hitting his girlfriend and an off-duty officer who allegedly kissed the woman.

The Sun Chronicle reports the commission wrote in its decision that former Sgt. David Gould's conduct fell "far short of the standards required of all police officers" and the town was justified in firing him.

Officials say Gould found Plainville Detective James Moses and his girlfriend, Julie Barrett, a Plainville officer, kissing in July 2016. Prosecutors say Gould punched Moses and later assaulted Barrett at their home.

A domestic assault charge against Gould was dropped when Barrett refused to cooperate with prosecutors. Gould later reached a settlement with Moses. Gould was acquitted of disorderly conduct.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com