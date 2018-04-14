Cleveland police raid marijuana factory in city neighborhood

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police alerted by odors emanating from a building's exhaust system has raided a large indoor marijuana grow operation in an inner-city neighborhood.

Cleveland.com reports police during a raid Friday found around 250 plants and 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of harvested marijuana inside a building outfitted with grow lights worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A man identified as the operator of the grow site was arrested. Cleveland police district Commander Brandon Kutz says investigators will confer with Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County and federal prosecutors about possible charges.

An employee at a business across the street from the building said the operator told people he made and repaired furniture when he moved there a year ago. The employee says the neighborhood often reeked from the smell of marijuana.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com