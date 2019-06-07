Coach sentenced for contact with teen player

SEATTLE (AP) — A former University of Puget Sound assistant soccer coach who also trained youth players has been sentenced following accusations he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old player.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that Kelly Bendixen, 53, pled guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes in an agreement with prosecutors.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Garold Johnson sentenced Bendixen Thursday to 30 days in jail, a low-end sentence recommended by both the defense and prosecution.

The sentence also requires Bendixen to register as a sex offender.

Charging documents accused Bendixen of inappropriately touching the girl in August. He had coached her since she was 8.

The teenage victim asked the court for the maximum sentence allowed.