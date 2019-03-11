https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Coffeyville-police-investigate-infant-Kansas-13679123.php
Coffeyville police investigate infant Kansas boy's death
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in southeast Kansas.
KAKE-TV reports officers responded to a call early Sunday of an unresponsive infant at a Coffeyville apartment complex.
Police say the baby boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police and the Montgomery County medical examiner's office are investigating the cause of the boy's death.
No names have been released.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.
View Comments