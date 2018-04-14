Colorado Supreme Court to hear challenge to resentencing law

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a state law that grants new sentencing hearings for some inmates who were sentenced to life without parole for crimes they committed as juveniles.

The Denver Post reports Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler challenged the constitutionality of the 2016 law earlier this month, arguing that it created legislation for a special class of people.

More than a dozen people are serving mandatory life without parole in Colorado prisons for felony murder cases that occurred when they were juveniles.

Brauchler filed a brief after a lower court ruled that the state law was constitutional.

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case in June.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com