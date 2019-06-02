https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Colorado-flags-lowered-for-Virginia-shooting-13917289.php
Colorado flags lowered for Virginia shooting victims
DENVER (AP) — The flags on public buildings in Colorado have been lowered to honor the victims of the shooting in Virginia Beach.
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered that flags be kept at half-staff through sunset on Tuesday in keeping with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump in response to Friday's shooting that killed 12 people.
