Colorado gets 12 years in prison for $328K in tax fraud

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who masterminded a scheme that fraudulently sought nearly $2.2 million in federal tax refunds has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jaquon Mucsarney of Aurora earlier pleaded guilty to fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced Monday in Denver.

Prosecutors say between January 2011 and January 2016 the 37-year-old created 50 fake businesses and filed about 100 fraudulent tax returns seeking refunds. When he was jailed on unrelated charges, his mother and his girlfriend helped.

The IRS paid out nearly $328,000 — which was the restitution set for him.

His mother, Schosche Mucsarney, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. His girlfriend, Sherry Charleston, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $16,500 in restitution.