Colorado inmate convicted of killing cellmate

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — An inmate who beat and strangled his cellmate to death at a jail in suburban Denver has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say jurors on Friday rejected 29-year-old Che Jason Bachicha's argument of self-defense in the February 2017 death of 28-year-old Kyle Yoemans at the Adams County jail in Brighton. Yoemans was found unresponsive in a pool of blood, and an autopsy concluded that he suffered blunt-force trauma to his head and was strangled with a ligature.

Prosecutors argued that the death resulted from a one-sided attack.

Bachicha is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6.