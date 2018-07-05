Colorado man found guilty of 2 murders gets life sentence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man convicted of murdering two people has been formally sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison with no chance at parole.

Thursday's court hearing followed jurors' rejection of prosecutors' request that Glen Galloway be put to death for the May 2016 killings. KOAA-TV reports that El Paso County prosecutors last sought a death sentence in 2008.

Jurors on June 26 found the former Fort Carson soldier guilty of the first-degree murder in Janice Nam's and second-degree murder in Marcus Anderson's death.

Prosecutors argued that Galloway killed Anderson, and then drove Anderson's truck to Nam's home and killed her. Galloway had previously been convicted of stalking Nam, a former girlfriend.

Galloway's attorneys said he killed Anderson in self-defense and shot Nam during a mental break.