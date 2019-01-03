Colorado man pleads guilty in crash that killed mom, toddler

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a woman and her three-year-old son.

Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir says Chris Cumsille pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony counts including child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors initially filed two charges of DUI vehicular homicide after testing found THC in Cumsille's blood, indicating marijuana use. Weir's spokeswoman Pam Russell said those were dropped as part of the agreement.

Cumsille, 46, will be sentenced February 22. He could receive up to 25 years in prison.

Cumsille's attorney did not immediately respond to a voicemail message Thursday.

Prosecutors said Cumsille caused a chain reaction when he rear-ended a car at a red light on Nov. 13, 2018, fatally injuring Anna Huffman and her son, Jason.